Legal Opinion: Who do you turn to in the face of persecution in a foreign land?

By Takunda Nyevera

Recent attacks on Zimbabwean and other foreign truck drivers has prompted a call to the United Nations as well as the international Criminal court.

The United Nations as many would know is an international organization which was created after the World War 2 as an organization to promote peace and tranquility among member states and in turn prevent future resort to war by promoting international co-operation.

The founding document of the United Nations, the 1945 UN charter requires every member state of the organization to commit itself to promote human rights.

On 10 December 1948 UN member states adopted the Universal Declaration as a statement containing the global agreement about a minimum set of human rights standards.

The Universal Declaration has been used as the core yardstick in the formulation of bill of rights.

South Africa is a member of the organization and as such it is expected to abide by all codes promulgated by the organization and it owes a duty to member states.

The International Criminal Court was created by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court of 1998.

The Rome Statute entered into force in 2002. The ICC is not to be regarded as a replacement or substitute for national courts. The ICC steps in where a state is unable or unwilling genuinely to carry out the investigation and prosecute perpetrators. South Africa is a member state to the Rome Statute international agreement.

If the above international organizations are not meant to replace or substitute national law enforcement avenues why then did the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Association (“ZEPA” hereinafter) call on these international avenues?

Gruesome murder of Gift Msimanga

The call to the ICC comes at the back of the gruesome murder of Gift Msimanga during the execution of his duties as a truck driver.

It is alleged that Msimanga had been tasked to drive a load from Johannesburg to Durban and he was spotted (presumably on vehicle satellite tracking) by XXX and XXX (the first and second accused in the proceedings before the ICC respectively).

The two were under the impression that Msimanga was stealing the truck as it was near the Swaziland border, it is unclear how these suspicions developed.

Msimanga was transported back to his place of employment by another crew. In Alberton he was repeatedly assaulted with the use of electrical equipment. The assault persisted until the following morning.

Johannes Shabalala who was a friend to Msimanga was alerted to such assault by one of Msimanga’s colleagues.

Shabalala immediately alerted the South African Police Services and called for the ambulance and by the time the ambulance arrived Msimanga was no more. Msimanga was only 25 years of age at the time of his death.

The relatives of Msimanga visited the police and were informed that the two accused were well known transgressors of the law as they had been previously charged with illegal possession of a military weapon.

A warrant of arrest was issued for the arrest of the two accused but before it could be executed, orders came from superiors of the detectives who were in charge at the time to release the two accused.

It is alleged that the two accused have ties with the Pakistan Embassy to South Africa and connections with a high ranking political party.

As if this injustice was not enough, Msimanga’s relatives were forced to endure another emotional scarring event as they could not get the body of their beloved.

They were informed that the body of Msimanga was missing at the forensic pathology institution in Germiston.

The body was found the following day and the family was notified to collect the body some few days later.

The family was not issued with a postmortem or death certificate.

Issue of Jurisdiction

As mentioned at the beginning of this article the International Criminal Court was conceived by the Rome Statute, and the statute came into force in 2002. The ICC has jurisdiction over the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression. The Rome Statute provides for jurisdiction over war crimes committed in international and non-international armed conflicts.

Genocide – Genocide is described in article 6 of the Rome Statute to include, the killing of members of a group, causing bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group, with intention to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Crimes against humanity – Crimes against humanity is described in article 7 to include murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation or forcible transfer of population, torture, imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law, persecution against an identifiable group, enforces disappearance of persons, other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health when committed as part of widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population with knowledge of the attack.

In terms of Article 12 of the Rome Statute every state party to the Statute has a mandate to accept the jurisdiction of the ICC with respect to crimes mentioned above.

It cannot be gainsaid that the xenophobic killings which the accused have taken part in satisfy the definitional elements contemplated in article 6 and article 7, being genocide and crimes against humanity.

In as far as “Crimes against humanity” is concerned, there’s an identifiable group which is a group of Zimbabwean and other foreign truck drivers. The killings are without a doubt systematic and are only directed towards truck drivers of a foreign descent.

The acts being perpetrated or allowed to be perpetrated by the accused exhaustively satisfy the crime contemplated in Article 7 which is crimes against humanity and to some degree fall within the crime of genocide as contemplated in article 6.

Admissability

Article 17 discusses issues of admissibility of a matter to the ICC, a matter may be regarded as inadmissible even if the matter falls within the Jurisdiction of the ICC if the matter is still under investigation by the state having jurisdiction, if the matter was investigated with state having jurisdiction and the State decided not to prosecute, if the person concerned has already been tried for the conduct and if the matter lacks gravitas for consideration by the ICC.

However, if there has been unwillingness or genuine inability on the part of the State to carry out the investigation or prosecution the matter may still be admissible before the ICC.

This matter may be found to be inadmissible before the ICC if South Africa provides proof that the matter is still under investigation or that the National Prosecuting Authority has taken a decision to not prosecute and such decision must be backed by legitimate reasons or if South Africa proves that the accused have been tried already for the alleged crime.

While this may have been easily the case if this matter was brought against the first and second accused only, it is highly unlikely that South Africa would successfully prove the whole proceedings to be inadmissible given the gravity of the matter.

Determining unwillingness

The ICC takes due consideration to principles of due process recognized by international law and whether the decision by the state was taken to protect the party concerned from criminal responsibility for crimes in question or whether there has been an unreasonable delay or whether the proceedings were not being conducted impartially and were conducted in a fashion inconsistent with bringing the party to justice.

From the facts of the matter above it is clear there has been glaring unwillingness on the part of the South African government. The South African Police Service established by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa (“the Constitutuon” hereinafter) with the following objectives in terms of section 205(3):

• prevent, combat and investigate crime;

• maintain public order;

• protect and secure the inhabitants of the republic and their property;

• and to uphold and enforce the law;

has time and again failed to execute its constitutional duties.

The Ministers of Labour and Police are, in terms of section 92 of the Constitution, accountable to the Parliament for every action or failure to act and their actions should be in line with the ethos echoed by the Constitution.

When the Parliament says and does nothing when the Minister of Labour makes xenophobic comments which in turn spark the violent attacks and when the Parliament or the executive says and does nothing to the failure to act on the part of the Minister of Police and the Police Commissioner one cannot help but conclude that there is gross unwillingness on the part of the Republic of South Africa to prosecute the offending parties.

Determining inability

The ICC has to evaluate whether it was impossible to prosecute or conduct criminal proceedings because of a total or substantial collapse or unavailability of the state’s national judicial system.

From the facts of the matter there is no evidence proving inability to prosecute. In my view ZEPA does not really have to prove both unwillingness and inability.

In my view it is sufficient to prove unwillingness, as the question of prosecution becomes a nullity when there is no criminal investigation and conducting criminal investigation is a sole duty of the Police in terms of section 205(3) of the Constitution.

Conclusion

Xenophobic attacks have been a consistent problem in South Africa. Radical groups with their origins from political circles and social media have been the source of these attacks. Despite the sources of the attacks being public knowledge, nothing has been done to at least suppress these attacks.

Government officials have turned a blind eye and some of them sit at the heart of the propagation of these xenophobic attacks.

It is evident that South Africa has failed to create a safe environment for foreign nationals, particularly foreign truck drivers.

South African roads have become an unsafe environment for foreign truck drivers to conduct their duties and the state has on multiple occasions failed to appreciate the gravitas of the matter, if action is being taken the time it has taken to manage these attacks is unreasonable under the circumstances.

The ICC is the last hope for the persecuted.

Nyevera is a candidate attorney. He is a correspondent for Digital Sunday Express on Legal and General Matters. Contact him at 061 451 9597.

