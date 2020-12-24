Algorithm, Logarithm and Antilogarithm: It’s all under your nose, Prof Mthuli Ncube

Different algorithms may complete the same task with a different set of instructions in less or more time than others

By Colls Ndlovu

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out catching many governments with their pants below their knees, Zimbabwe’s finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube raised eyebrows in the computer world when he asserted that he was going to use a “sophisticated algorithm” system to determine the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 relief funds.

Needless to say such a statement bordered more on folly than fiction, to this day, one would be hard pressed to find anyone out there who received such in Zimbabwe.

Perhaps the discovery a few days ago, of some 10 000 ghost workers in the government’s payroll could give an indication as to where the Covid-19 money went courtesy of this supposedly “sophisticated algorithm”.

Many people would have encountered the word algorithm frequently in their daily processes. The resemblance and proximity of the words algorithm, logarithm and antilogarithm is a matter of public record.

An algorithm is a defined sequence of computer-implementable instructions. This is usually done to solve a class of problems or to perform a computation or to construct a program. Algorithms must be unambiguous.

They are used as specifications for performing calculations, data processing, automated reasoning, and related tasks.

A finite amount of space and time, in a formal language, for calculating a function

An algorithm is expressed within a finite amount of space and time, in a formal language, for calculating a function. The instructions describe a computation that proceeds through successive states, eventually producing an output, and terminating at a final ending state.

Algorithms are essential to the way computers process data. An algorithm can be considered to be any sequence of operations that can be simulated by a computer system. The definition of an algorithm requires that the algorithm should terminate.

An algorithm is a precise list of precise steps. The instructions are usually assumed to be listed explicitly (e.g. starting from left to right).

The best way to learn an algorithm is to try it. When a person uses a computer to calculate the square-root of a number, the computer must know how to calculate a square root in the first place.

Different algorithms may complete the same task with a different set of instructions in less or more time than others.

An algorithm is an age-old process that has existed since the days of antiquity. Arithmetic algorithms like division and subtraction have existed for ages.

A typical example is the Euclidean algorithm for finding the greatest common divisor of two numbers. An algorithm may be defined as a set of rules that precisely defines a sequence of operations.

This definition should include any computer program that performs any bureaucratic procedure. As a rule of thumb, a program qualifies to be an algorithm if it eventually stops at the end.

A prototypical example of an algorithm is the Euclidean algorithm, which is used to determine the maximum common divisor of two integers:

Against the backdrop of the foregoing algorithmic theory, readers would also want to understand the whys and wherefores of a logarithm and an antilogarithm in their capacities as mathematical concepts.

Logarithms were invented in the 17th century to speed up calculations by dramatically reducing the time required to multiply numbers with many digits prior to the advent of calculators.

A logarithm therefore is an inverse function to exponentiation

A logarithm is the power to which a base must be raised to yield a given number. A logarithm therefore is an inverse function to exponentiation.

To be sure, exponentiation allows any base positive number to be raised to any real power and the result is always positive. By way of a mathematical example, x is a logarithm of y, to the base b if b to the power y=x.

Basically, a logarithm answers the question: how many of one number do we multiply in order to get another given number? Analogous to saying how many times do we multiply 2 in order to get 8? The answer is 3, that is to say, 2x2x2=8.

Consequently, the logarithm of 8 given base 2 is equal to 3. From the foregoing example it is clear that the base 2, is the number we have to multiply 3 times to get 8.

In contradistinction to the foregoing, an antilogarithm is the reverse of a logarithm. Using the example above, if x is a logarithm of y, then y is the antilogarithm of x.

These concepts are easily computable using standard scientific calculators nowadays.

Consequently, a mere understanding of what they are and what their uses are is enough for users of such concepts.

For young people who want to research more on some of the aforementioned concepts, my technical book, “Mathematicisation of Economics” has more.

Colls Ndlovu, a currency expert, is an award-winning economist and central banker, and is the originator and developer of the NCX Index.

