Zim driver Gift Msimanga laid to rest in Binga, leaving many questions unanswered

As family we still want the truth about what happened on September 25. It is a matter that cannot just be closed because he has now been buried

Zimbabwean truck driver Gift Msimanga was buried in Binga this week – bringing some relief to his family – but leaving many questions unanswered about the circumstances which led to his death.

The man who has reluctantly become the face of the struggle by foreign truck drivers on South African roads – carried many answers with him to his grave this week – but the fight for safety and proaction continues – in the courts.

While ordinary people (depending on cultures) can take anything between one week or two weeks from death to burial – it took an unprecedented 86 days from the time that Msimanga was bludgeoned– on September 25 – to the day that he was buried in Zimbabwe – on Monday December 21.

And by the time that he was buried at KwaDola, about 50km north of Binga (this week) – his name and legacy remains in the headline news – over the ongoing brutal attacks on foreign truck drivers driving on South African freeways.

It emerged this week that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had set up an unprecedented 13 member inter-ministerial committee on migration – to make wholesale determination on the fate and status of migration of foreigners, circumstances of their employment and issues arising out of economic activities and tensions between migrants and local communities and the resultant attacks collectively called – xenophobia.

While the South African government – through the 13 Ministers that have been put together by President Ramaphosa – gets to grips with the increasing tensions on South African freeways – it also emerged that Zimbabwean truck drivers, through the Zimbabwe Truckers Association was pushing for tighter security for drivers – in court.

Court documents seen by The Sunday Express this week showed that the matter is now playing out before High Court Judge – Justice Siwendu – hearing detailed arguments from the Zimbabwean Truck Drivers Association putting pressure on the Ministers of Police, Defence and Transport to act fast and provide armed escort – or face a mounting legal challenge on the unfolding crisis.

Government must respond by (today) December 24, followed by more scheduled hearings on December 30, January 4 and January 6.

As reported exclusively by Zimbabwe Digital News, the South Africa has been reported to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the protection of life within South African borders – and the matter of the Zimbabwean driver Msimanga has been cited in the complaints to the world bodies.

See below (Takunda Nyevera legal opinion over technicality of jurisdiction of the ICC in the matter of Gift Msimanga)

Rejoyce Msimanga, sister of Gift Msimanga told The Sunday Express this week that the South African Police had not made any progress in the investigation into the murder of her brother, and it appeared as if the case was running cold.

This despite reports that eyewitnesses to the brutal murder are now on the run, fearing for their lives, and a clear corelation between the build-up to the murder, and circumstances leading to the bludgeoning.

“Well he is now resting in the place of his birth and for that we are thankful. The investigating officer who is handling the matter said that police didn’t have evidence to make any arrest, as they did not have proof. That is what they told us. They said that they needed to have proof first, before they could arrest anybody,” she said.

“We are feeling better that his remains have been given a decent burial. It was so traumatising to stay for all this time not knowing what to do. I had to borrow money from people to cover some of the costs for the funeral, and days were dragging by. I had to sell things and rely on our relatives for assistance.”

Pictures released by funerals services provider RestAssured showed the funeral procession arriving at KwaJola, Binga, and a burial set up was made a couple of metres away from the homestead – where the burial eventually took place.

“The battle is now how to care for his two young children, and his wife. We have not been told of any benefits from his employers, and it is a matter that we may follow up with them. For Gift, this is a man who is now so much in the news. We are thankful about the funeral chapter, but we still want the answers of what brought about his demise.

“Did he have to die like that. He was such a gentle man, and he would not do anything wrong in his life. As a family we still want the truth about what happened on September 25, and it is a matter that cannot just be closed because my brother has been buried. Those who did this must face the full might of the law,” said Rejoyce Msimanga.

