Cross-border traders crippled by Zimbabwe’s hard lockdown

Pretoria – The International Cross-Border Traders Association (ICTA) on Wednesday said the government of Zimbabwe has made a special arrangement allowing citizens with work permits in foreign countries to travel back to their foreign places of work despite a hard lockdown announced by the country’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the health minister.

“At first Mr Chiwenga announced that no one was allowed to make any movements (during the hard lockdown re-imposed last weekend to curb the spread of Covid-19). We then showed our disquiet to the government of Zimbabwe,” said ICTA president Denis Juru.

“We engaged the Zimbabwean government until they accepted that there was need to allow people working outside Zimbabwe to move out. As you know, there was a lot of congestion at the border in December, with people trying to get into Zimbabwe.

Those people were still in Zimbabwe and wanted to come back to work in their country of residence. The government of Zimbabwe then adjusted the lockdown and allowed people holding foreign work, residence, business or study permits to exit Zimbabwe.”

On Saturday, Chiwenga announced the month-long restrictions, including an immediate 6pm to 6am curfew and a ban on intercity travel.

From Tuesday, non-essential business activity has also been suspended across Zimbabwe.

Road cross-border traders have also been barred from travelling, save for commercial transport and transit cargo related to essential and critical services.

Chiwenga, however, said air travel was still allowed, with visitors and returning residents required to present certificates showing them to be free of Covid-19.

Juru said cross-border traders have been plunged into economic distress.

“The lockdown in Zimbabwe has affected our business as cross-border traders and as people living in the diaspora. When the lockdown was announced, Mr Chiwenga said it was with immediate effect and people panicked. There is also a curfew in Zimbabwe which is very, very serious, from 6pm to 6am. This means the movement of people is limited. There is no interprovincial movement,” said Juru.

“We are paralysed. We are very much affected. Some of our people have orders to go and stock outside the country. We have some members who were already outside the country buying their goods. We are paralysed as the cross-border fraternity.”

On Tuesday, the ruling Zanu-PF party’s spokesperson in neighbouring South Africa said the hard lockdown imposed by Zimbabwe’s government in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases was a “drastic yet necessary intervention” to save lives.

“Given the state of the health-care facilities and the economic challenges in Zimbabwe, coupled with the desire to curb the spread of the virus to save lives, the decision taken by the government, though drastic, was necessary due to the unprecedented spike in the reported number of new infections and deaths due to Covid-19,” Kennedy Mandaza told the African News Agency (ANA).