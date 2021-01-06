Zimbabwean teen uses taekwondo lessons to help fight against child marriages

CAPE TOWN – Zimbabwean teenager Natsiraishe Maritsa is teaching young girls taekwondo as her contribution towards the global effort to curb child marriages.

According to The Associated Press, in Zimbabwe girls as young as 10 are forced to marry due to poverty or traditional and religious practices.

Maritsa, 17, who has been a martial arts fan since the age of five, says learning taekwondo gives girls in her community a fighting chance at life.

“Not many people do taekwondo here, so it’s fascinating for the girls, both married and single. I use it to get their attention,” AP quoted Maritsa as saying.

She teaches children as young as four, as well as some of her former schoolmates who are now married.

The sessions take place outside her parents’ home in the Epworth settlement, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) southeast of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare.

After each taekwondo session, the girls talk about the dangers of child marriage. They discuss how their marriages have turned into bondage, including verbal and physical abuse, marital rape and pregnancy-related health complications.