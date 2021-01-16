EFF calls on foreign nationals to find ’creative’ ways of entering South Africa

This is your home. Your families are here. There is no way anyone is going to close you out there

By Nomazulu Moyo and IOL

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema this week criticised the closing of the land borders by South Africa – while the skies remain open.

Malema made the remarks this week in Johannesburg during a press conference.

South Africa last week closed all land borders as the country battled to contain the second wave of COVID-19.

Malema pointed out that the COVID-19 was brought into the country by “whites” who were using flights and not land borders.

“The disease didn’t come here from Lesotho or Zimbabwe; it came from Italy. It is white people who brought the disease here. When we said to the government, quarantine these people through forceful isolation. Because they were white, they didn’t isolate them.

“What is the point of closing borders of SADC and allowing the flights to come in? And you know very well that flights are used by white people. It is black people who use these borders that are closed,” said Malema.

He stated that the government should have closed the skies and quarantined those coming into the country when the pandemic was identified in the country.

The EFF CIC explained that closing of land borders will not stop people without COVID-19 free certificates from entering the country using undesignated entry points. Malema questioned the rationale of allowing flights into the country, but taking a tough stance on human traffic on the land borders.

He said: “The closing of borders within SADC has nothing to do with Corona but reveals a self hate and desire to appear tough to European nations who have closed their ports of entry to us, yet they can come

as they please to our country. Flood gates of are opened to people who brought Corona here, we must not shy away from that it is white people who brought Corona here.”

SADC should meet about this

Malema called for a high-level SADC meeting by to come up with common protocols and procedures for travel including free testing and provision of clearance permits to enter South Africa.

Malema slammed the government for the massive human and traffic congestion at the country’s borders, which escalated as immigrants from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and other countries were being processed, screened or tested for Covid-19.

The party has been calling on the government to allow the immigrants to enter the country, but South Africa has since closed the borders until next month as part of new regulations aimed at combating escalating infections.

In what could be read as a call for the immigrants to jump the border illegally, Malema called on foreign nationals to find “creative” means of entering the country.

“If the gates are not going to be open for SADC (Southern African Development Community), fellow SADC people, please, find a creative way. This is your home. Your families are here. There is no way anyone is going to close you out here,” Malema said.

Malema said the closure of the Lesotho border was irrational as there was no fence between it and SA.

“Whether you close the border or not, the Lesotho people are going to come into SA and they are going to come through an unregulated process without being tested and without being processed because fools have closed the gate where there is no fence,” he said.

Malema accused the government of behaving in a manner “that pleases whiteness and Europeans”.

Meanwhile, it appears that the EFF’s sentiments have sparked a debate on social media, with some users on Twitter through the #VoetsekEFF posting that Malema and his party were not sympathetic to the plight faced by South Africans, adding that Malema was being opportunistic by calling for the borders to open.

