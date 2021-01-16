Zimbabwe denies that hospitals are overwhelmed by Corona Virus pandemic

Reports that public hospitals are under strain due to a shortages of beds and equipment are exaggerated, says Vice President

By Bloomberg

Zimbabwean Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has denied reports that the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed amid a surge in the coronavirus, calling them an “exaggeration.”

“The recent escalation of cases of the pandemic in the country caused a high demand for health care,” Chiwenga said in an emailed statement.

“Nonetheless, let me reassure citizens that Zimbabwe’s public and private health institutions still have adequate capacity to offer health services to all patients.”

Public hospitals are under strain due to a shortages of beds and equipment, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights said on January 6. The Health Ministry on January 13 sought tenders for the supply of medical oxygen.

Should Covid-19 infections continue to rise, additional public hospitals may be directed to admit cases, Chiwenga said.

At present, the Parirenyatwa facility in the capital, Harare, is the main provider of care to patients with the virus.

“There might not be any need of extending the 30-day national lockdown if the progression of the pandemic is tamed,” said Chiwenga, who is also the country’s vice president and issued the latest regulations in a bid reduce infections. Authorities have the capacity to conduct 6,000 tests daily, he said.

Zimbabwe on January 14 reported 1 112 new cases of coronavirus and 47 deaths, the highest number of daily fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, according to data provided by the health ministry. That brought the total number of infections to 25,368 cases with 636 deaths.

New rules on burials

The government of Zimbabwe has issued fresh directives on how covid-19 victims must be laid to rest. Now, the deceased must be buried in the city where they died. The move is to help curtail further spread of the coronavirus across the Southern African nation. But the issue is this is not a culture in a country where the dead is buried in the same place as their ancestors. ”I don’t think dead bodies are harmful because it’s just taking the body and burying it. I think the only thing they should ban maybe its viewing, if it’s contagious maybe viewing yes but transporting the body that is in a casket, I don’t see anything that is bad about transporting the body to their respective places”, taxi driver, Chakanetsa Hafandi said A local resident Kepe Kepe said ”It’s just like cremation and this also is uncultured because the departed should be buried where they were born and bred. We only came to the city to work and look for money and we get buried were our ancestors live.” It is unclear whether all bodies will now be treated as COVID-19 cases. Covid-19 infections has so far claimed 507 lives in Zimbabwe. The country has recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 infections, recording 21,477 cases and 507 deaths since the first reported case on March 20, 2020.

