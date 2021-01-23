Should all open field tomato farmers worry about excessive rains

Rains are welcome, but the outpours are now leading to the emergence of diseases, particularly fungal and bacterial diseases

By Wenceslous Nyamupfukudza

The truth is there’s a lot of negativity going around. So i want to talk about something positive right now but if you’re not ready to change your system and go bigger, this isn’t for you.

After all, right now, more than ever before, people are looking for opportunities, people are looking for hope, people are looking for food!

With a lot of farmers venturing into the production of tomatoes, some on open field and some in Greenhouses, those in greenhouses seems to benefit more than their open field counterparts, however it is the desire of every farmer to produce quality produce with whatever they have and when ever they can!

Unfortunately the excessive and incessant rains are now putting pressure to the emergence of diseases particularly fungal and bacterial diseases and farmers that are not well equipped enough are loosing quite a number of the crop!

A lot are now turning to expert farm projects management and project supervision experts from Afrostain Farmtech particularly those who can not afford to loose their hard earned cash a few who have turned to this initiate are witnessing lucrative returns and yield as the farms are being run professionally and monetising their investments!

Where as we living in a world where most people are constantly talking about instant results, quick, fast, now.

The problem is… nobody or a few if there are any is really talking about what it takes, the process, the journey, the struggles, the sacrifices that’s actually involved.

The reason why I say that is because I know that most of the time people constantly just look at the results not realising that to become an overnight success in tomato farming really requires a lot of late nights, it requires dedication, focus, sacrifice.

The question is… are you willing to go through that initial stage of putting in the work, the dedication, the sacrifice, saying no to your friends, sometimes maybe even family when they are out there partying having a good time and you have to focus on your business instead?

Are you willing to go through that initial stage of sacrifice, of late nights, where you will not be acknowledged for, where other people will not know of, they will not know of until many years later?

Then if so we can safely say you’re among the top 15% who are going to make it in agribusiness venture and more specifically in tomato farming!

Nyamupfukudza is a writer for Digital Sunday Express and and Agricultural Scientist.

