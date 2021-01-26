Good is more powerful than bad. There is more than enough in the world for everybody.

Mandlenkosi Mavengere – taking the next step in his career

Why did you become an artist?

I was born an artist and I was drawing and illustrating from a young age. I think when I arrived in South Africa from Zimbabwe it was the most powerfully defining gift that I carried in a foreign land.

How did you get into art? How did it all start? Did you always know that you would be an artist?

I was painting commissioned paintings for Township Shops to make a living, until a friend recommended Artist Proof Studio 2013. This is the time when my mind got sharpened and equipped.

What was the highlight in your art career so far?

An internship at the William Kentridge Studio and finding my sincere voice #PaintingOnMoney. This was the start of working in my studio fulltime.

Tell us about how you go about a painting – what inspires you and how do you transfer your idea on to the artwork?

Economic Migration and the plight of ordinary working citizens as the heroics who don’t have the pre-eminence but provide for their families. I conceive ideas and go out gathering data, photographing, visiting archives, interviewing my elders and writing notes. I watch the international news but I like to keep my art subject indigenous local and but the context globally applicable. I got many variations in creation.

Who or what has inspired you most in your life?

My family inspires me a lot, particularly my wife. She’s been the biggest inspiration from the beginning.

She made me refine my concept because in the beginning we were in a long distance relationship before we could be together at last. My close family members helped me make a future out of the hardest careers in our day: Art.

Which person outside art do you admire? And for what?

Reverend Dr. Chris Oyakhilome DSc. DD. With his message of faith he inspired me from the beginning soon after arriving in South Africa. This was before I could practice Art. At the moment I still follow the teachings of his ministry and I have sown great seeds for my future. I’m grateful for building me up from the inside out through the word of God.

Which 5 things would you take with you to an island?

A lighter (or matches), a knife, a notebook, my tent & fresh water.

Which three people would you like to have for an evening at your dinner table (dead or alive)?

My Wife, Mom and Son.

What would you regret at the end of your life not having done?

Apart from basic property goals of a young man, I want to buy a farm for collaborative production and to start a book sponsorship library for schools and a warehouse property to make an art creative.

What is the best work of art ever in your opinion and why?

I believe it’s the work that began #PaintingOnMoney. The work was pleasant, I didn’t need to convince people, it was a great direction and narrative. The work spoke for itself and most importantly to me. The Painting is of a female figure looking into the distance with her hand’s shadow covering her eyes from the sun.

If you had the chance to stay and work for 6 months in a country or city – which one would you choose and why?

I would like to be in Great Britain as I think it would reflect the other side of the perceived history of my home country Zimbabwe. And also get to make good observation of the times we’ve gone through and the times that we are in, as people of different races and pre-eminences. Even my work will have some additional, vast elements.

How do you spend your time if you are not creating art – which other passions do you have?

I play Piano, gym, play with my son (with family) and attend church.

Your message to the world?

Good is more powerful than bad. There is more than enough in the world for everybody.

We have to become and live what we been destined for. Each one of us are a means of success for others in giving access to their future.

