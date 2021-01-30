The slim-think body trend. Something to watch out for

Minaj was sexualised. She took advantage of that and used her body as a way to assert herself as a woman in hip-hop

By Royce Mapaike

SLIM thick: is a girl with big / thick toned thighs, plum behind, normal-sized hips and flat / toned stomach.

These girls are slimmer than thick girls but are still considered THICK!

Ever since the introduction of social media: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and Instagram: feeds are constantly bombarded with slim / thick models and celebrities.

You are repeatedly exposed to that slim waist and thick hips/ buttocks figure, whether it’s Amber Rose or Nicki Minaj’s.

A significant issue with this admiration is that it appropriates black women’s bodies. Many black women and other women of colour have slim/ thick figures naturally.

The only thing is that they weren’t deemed as sexy or attractive until recently, and when they are, it results in both an appropriation and objectification that is may tend to cause harm to women of colour.

This glorification arrived only when rich, white celebrities decided these body types were worthy of praise and attention.

Think Kim Kardashian and Iggy Azalea. These celebs use plastic surgery, extreme diets, and waist trainers to achieve their looks.

This doesn’t extend to black celebrities like Nicki Minaj. When Minaj achieves and flaunts this body type she is examined closely and is accused of being fake.

This goes to show that racism is so embedded in our minds that when a black woman and a white woman have slim/ thick figures, one is hot and the other is fake.

Sexualised

When Nicki Minaj was trying to build a career for herself in a male-dominated hip-hop industry, she had to demand attention. In this industry, women’s bodies are constantly glorified and sexualised. Nicki Minaj took advantage of it.

She used her body as a way to assert herself as a woman in hip-hop.

Even hip-hop culture in itself can admire a certain body type over another. We used to only see thin female dancers in music videos.

There was a study done showing how this over-representation of thin women in rap music videos has a negative effect on black women.

As the slim-thick figure gained more glorification through Nicki’s music videos “Super Bass ” and “Anaconda,” and Drake’s music video “Hotline Bling,” things started changing. We can even begin to see lyrics changing to glorify one body type over the other.

Fetty Wap’s song “Jimmy Choo” is a prime example of this.

Admirable body types

Many young women and girls are socialised through music. So when a singer says he’s going to buy a slim/ thick girl a new bag but ignores the thick girl and the slim girl, we fall back to the idea exclusion spoon university.

As a society, we have always set certain standards of beauty, specifically for women.

However, we tend to have certain trends of beauty standards as well. We often go through different phases of glorifying certain facial features, heights, weights, and now we have landed at body-types.

This is not to say that the admirable body types are not attractive or great. But this constant glorification of one over the other generally excludes other body types.

With the slim/ thick figure, those who are only thick will try to slim their waists and those who are only slim will resort to unhealthy eating habits to become thick. The ones who don’t fit in any of those categories will feel excluded and ashamed of their bodies.

Recently, slimming teas are circulating around in hopes of giving girls a “fit” figure, which was the popular, desired body figure in 2015.

They promote toned arms, legs, abs and a firm buttocks.

But what if a girl loves her bony arms?

The way her belly sticks out in her bikini? Her flat ass? The way her thighs touch? See, we all have the right to lose or gain weight and look as we please.

However, glorifying one body type over the other comes at a great cost. It costs women their self-confidence and their bodies, and it costs many black women the appropriation of their bodies.

My advice; just hit the gym! If you love how you look its fine.

If you don’t like how you look; change it. However, change it for your benefit, so that YOU can feel good in your skin.

The body is yours after all.

