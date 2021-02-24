Seeking efficiency and effectiveness in African business technology

It is not technology that changes business, but the application of new processes

By Esinathy Sibanda

AIMED at helping African businesses increase efficiency and effectiveness in their operations through integrated use of Information Communication Technologies, Viking Techno-Intell promises to transform business operations.

Founded three years ago by a 24-year-old female techno-preneur from Bulawayo, the Pan African ICT company, was out of a response to call for greater empowerment within our communities through leveraging technology.

Viking Techno-Intell company is set to prepare the country for the unavoidable fourth industrial revolution, tailor-making solutions for its clients to maximize on profits during the current economic situation prevailing throughout Zimbabwe.

The founding Chief Executive Officer Miss Sithabile Gandi Ndlovu (pictured) said the world is in the midst of a technological revolution comparable to the industrial revolution, and leaders of the 21st century business environment need to have the ability to see the business world through a digital lens.

The firm specializes in providing technology and intelligence to companies for them to remain viable and move with the new technological advancements, especially now, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Gandi said Zimbabwe is not ready for the fourth industrial revolution and her company is preparing the industry for the revolution and when it’s upon us, come up with more advanced innovations to sustain it.

Viking Techno-Intell is providing services in all stages of development

“Viking Techno-Intell is providing services in all stages of development throughout time. Our plan is not just to ambush business environments with lots of different types of technological changes at one go, but rather implement the technology phase by phase starting from the bottom and swiftly working our way up,” she said.

“We understand and appreciate that people do not like change and there is always some kind of resistance with technology as it is something very new and different especially to those that have not be born in the digital age.”

She said this would also help company executives understand that technology on its own does not provide benefits but its application to business opportunities is what produces return on investment and competitive advantage.

Viking Techno-Intel studies the technology used in divergent business environments as its aim is to align the business mission, goals and objectives with technology, to ensure that the business maintains its competitive advantage and its processes are done in the most efficient and effective way, Miss Gandi said.

“This came out of the realisation that unleashing the true potential of technology is one of the most daunting challenges for executives in Africa and hence this is impacting negatively on the economies. Technology is evolving and if you don’t keep up you will get left behind,” she said.

Companies that manage IT investments successfully generate returns that are up to 40 percent

Miss Gandi said technology is part of the solution to the current economic meltdown; there the company services will forever remain relevant in all stages of development.

“Technology is a major enabler of economic development. We cannot talk about development progress without talking about technology. I think we are providing services people are going to need throughout generations and economic situations. There is never going be a time where we become irrelevant because we are providing a service which is timeless. We provide information and solutions to something which is at the moment, timeless,” she said.

Research shows that companies that manage IT investments successfully generate returns that are up to 40 percent more than their competitors and this master class will explore the ways in which executives can reach that level of technological competence, she added.

In as much as most businesses are counting losses due to the down spiraling economy, Viking Technointell is taking advantage of the situation to further spread its roots in the market.

“The current economic situation doesn’t affect us that much. Actually we thrive more when things are not good because that is when we can make people understand the importance of tech, and they can incorporate it in their systems to maximise on profits and livelihoods as it is a key tool to development,” said Miss Gandi.

However the company is not entirely spared from the effects.

The downfall, said Miss Gandi, is that the current situation is limiting in the sense that they can only do so much because people can only afford to pay so much for our services.

“We cannot go overboard with the sophisticated innovations such as robotics and artificial intelligence because most companies cannot afford that, therefore we keep it to their budgets. We are focusing on information. As the situation betters, we will be keeping up with the demands on innovations.”

After realising that tech consciousness is at zero in Zimbabwe, we had to change our model

Besides the economic challenge, the company went through remodeling due to the dilemmas it came across at the time of launch.

“When we started we wanted to help companies with specific solutions using tech that will make them better. But after realising that tech consciousness is at zero in Zimbabwe, we had to change our model. We started with tech education and awareness, like if u have a Smartphone, how best do you use it at the best interest of the company,” said Miss Gandi.

“Initially we took that for granted but we were shocked by the lack of understanding of what tech is and what a tech revolution is, so we took a step back to start talking about issues such as cyber security. Right now we are at a big tech awareness drive to reach a certain level of tech consciousness so that we are not left behind as a people,” she added.

“When we started the company one thing we realised was that Zimbabwe was not yet ready for a technological revolution. Not ready in the sense that people did not understand the use of technology. Everyone knows the importance of technology but they are not cognisant of what technology the company should be using, how and who should be doing what with what technology and how to monitor it.”

In light of that, it was not just about advertising and setting up systems for companies but it went all the way to change the whole tech culture for companies within organisations.

“It’s all about tech consciousness, tech awareness, tech intelligence and cyber security. For me changing the business culture of technology was one of the most important innovations we came up. Coming up with relevant and unique packaging of services for the end users was key. So we had to challenge ourselves to come up with something new for different end-users to sell our products,” she said.

Workshops and masterclasses

The company managing director Mr Mbakisi Sibanda said the company has put in place

measures to counter the challenges they are facing and keep floating above the other ICT

companies in the country.

He said they will continue striving to serve their clients in the best possible way they can by keeping resilient, focusing on their vision of making a better world through technology.

“Going forward, we look to start workshops and masterclasses teaching corporate executives as well as school, universities and a wide spectrum of technology users to ensure that the matters of technological consciousness is taken seriously,” he said.

The key focus areas for the master class include, Business Analytics and Knowledge

Management, Social, Media, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC), Technology a key component in the era of economic growth and Enterprise Resource Planning.

What the future holds for the technology company is what keeps them pushing to do better and deliver quality services, amidst of skepticism from potential clients as they are new kids in the block; literally and figuratively, said the managing director, optimistically.

“Our goal is to penetrate the international market,” said Mr Sibanda.

Esinathy Sibanda is features writer for The Mail Online. Feedback: esinathy@saywhat.org.zw. Cantact her at (263) 77 937 8696

