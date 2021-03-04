Achieving goals in turbulent times: How Moses set the tone of achievement

God used this method to sell the goal to Moses. Moses used the same goal to sell to the leaders of Israel

By Dr Phil Tsvangira

This is my maiden contribution on The Mail Online and I would like to talk about how Zimbabweans – infact Africans in general are dealing with some of the challenges of achieving our goals in turbulent times.

For starters assumptions are that you will feel that the goals that you wanted fulfilled are stalled, delayed or plain dead.

You are frustrated or even dejected because you failed to meet both your personal or organizational goals.

You really want answers that will help you achieve these goals and many more that you will attempt in the future. And you know that there are no easy answers to this.

So in attempting to help myself and others answer and then eventually fulfil their goals in these turbulent times; my mind has been take to the Book of Exodus.

In the first instance, God was the originator, revealer and giver of the vision that had a goal to get the children of Israel (who had been slaves for a good 430 years) to their promised land.

In Ex 3:7-10 -The Lord said: “I have indeed seen the misery of my people in Egypt. I have heard them crying out because of their slave drivers, and I am concerned about their suffering.

“So I have come down to rescue them from the hand of the Egyptians and to bring them up out of that land into a good and spacious land, a land flowing with milk and honey — the home of the Canaanites, Hittites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites.

And now the cry of the Israelites has reached me, and I have seen the way the Egyptians are oppressing them. So now, go. I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people the Israelites out of Egypt.”

God used this method to sell or communicate both the vision and the goal to Moses and Moses would later on use this same method to win the hearts of the leaders of Israel.

Explaining how the methods work

Let’s explain how this method works, and we touch on many others who had used this before:

In Neh 2:17-18, it reads: Then I said to them: “You see the trouble we are in: Jerusalem lies in ruins, and its gates have been burned with fire. Come, let us rebuild the wall of Jerusalem, and we will no longer be in disgrace.”

I also told them about the gracious hand of my God upon me and what the king had said to me. They replied: “Let us start rebuilding.” So they began this good work.

How to get it done

In getting it done, we go back to the book of Exodus and there are a number lessons or take-aways that every leader can employ as they seek to get their GOALS done in the turbulant times.

You can get it done by targetting and taking upon the audacious goals. These are the ones that happen to be a bridge and source of vision for the bigger goals that seek achievement.

Some goals happen to be shared responsibilities , others are personal sacrifices and others are those that need to be done for the fulfilment of the community

In getting it done never lose sight of the need to celebrate small milestones as you target your goals. Do not violate any principles and where needed, engage the services of professionals who can help you to attain your goals.

Try to understand the changes that Are happening to you, and to those around you as you attain the changes and travel towards your targets and your goals.

Back to the scripture. In Neh 6:1-4 the word continues: Then word came to Sanballat, Tobiah, Geshem the Arab and the rest of our enemies that I had rebuilt the wall and not a gap was left in it – though up to that time I had not set the doors in the gates.

Sanballat and Geshem sent me this message: “Come, let us meet together in one of the villages on the plain of Ono.”

But they were scheming to harm me. so I sent messengers to them with this reply: “I am carrying on a great project and cannot go down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and go down to you?”

Four times they sent me the same message, and each time I gave them the same answer. Net week I will tackle a new topic.

Dr Phil Tsvangira is with the Institute of Christian leadership. Feedback phil@leaders.co.za tsvangsoni@yahoo.com. www.leaders.co.za. +27 74 332 0035

