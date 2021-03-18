Politics is not dirty, it is mostly played by dirty players. Church should watch out for that

But things will change when good men do something about it

By Spiry Tee

Then He charged them, saying, “Take heed, beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and the leaven of Herod.” Mark 8:15 NKJV

While the Pharisees, scribes, and Saducees were leaders of the Judean religious establishment, the Herodians formed part of the political establishment in Judea.

The Herodians supported the dynasty of Herod for the throne.

These fanatics advised the Pharisees to trap Jesus with a question on taxes. Jesus saw right through their hypocrisy and called them out. (Mathew 22:15-22). Jesus warned his disciples to be alert when it comes to political shenanigans.

We should not allow politics of the country to hinder the gospel of Christ. Be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.

Jesus told His disciples to be careful not to get sucked into the political fray thereby diminishing the influence of gospel.

The gospel does not belong to Herod’s supporters only, the gospel belongs to Caesar’s and Pilate’s supporters too-everyone. The church should not be swallowed into a political ideology no matter how good.

The church is supposed to influence all political ideologies towards righteousness, justice and equity for all.

The church is God’s moral voice in the nation. When Christ’s disciples are captured by politicians in power or in opposition, they forfeit their call to speak into the lives of those who captured them.