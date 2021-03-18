Politics is not dirty, it is mostly played by dirty players. Church should watch out for that
But things will change when good men do something about it
By Spiry Tee
Then He charged them, saying, “Take heed, beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and the leaven of Herod.” Mark 8:15 NKJV
While the Pharisees, scribes, and Saducees were leaders of the Judean religious establishment, the Herodians formed part of the political establishment in Judea.
The Herodians supported the dynasty of Herod for the throne.
These fanatics advised the Pharisees to trap Jesus with a question on taxes. Jesus saw right through their hypocrisy and called them out. (Mathew 22:15-22). Jesus warned his disciples to be alert when it comes to political shenanigans.
We should not allow politics of the country to hinder the gospel of Christ. Be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.
Jesus told His disciples to be careful not to get sucked into the political fray thereby diminishing the influence of gospel.
The gospel does not belong to Herod’s supporters only, the gospel belongs to Caesar’s and Pilate’s supporters too-everyone. The church should not be swallowed into a political ideology no matter how good.
The church is supposed to influence all political ideologies towards righteousness, justice and equity for all.
The church is God’s moral voice in the nation. When Christ’s disciples are captured by politicians in power or in opposition, they forfeit their call to speak into the lives of those who captured them.
Irresponsible dereliction of duty
It’s irresponsible dereliction of duty by pastors to be used as political props by politicians. I have seen politicians wear all kinds of church uniforms and quote a bible verse to get as much votes as possible from church people.
Well, they are allowed to campaign but not via the most sacred place in the church- the pulpit.
Jesus Christ is above political parties and so is the church. Jesus did not come to support a certain political ideology, it is those political parties which must derive their ideological standing from Jesus;
words.
People should not be asking which party does the church supports, they should rather ask which party supports the church.
The question should be which party has policies that are more Christlike and is willing to walk the talk.
I heard some politicians say that the church must get out of politics. Well if politics is about the welfare of people Jesus cares about, you can’t keep Him out. All politicians that hated the church ended their political careers in misery.
Herod was eaten by worms alive. The people thought he was god because of the enormous power and influence he wielded. He had the gift of persuasion in speech. But was eaten by worms alive until he died an infamous death ( Acts 12:21-23).
Jesus is the life. There can be life in our politics if the church stands up to it's role of speaking the word of God in love.
Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. Politics is not dirty, it has mostly dirty players. But things will change when good men do something about it.
Spiry Tee is the lead pastor at Breathe Ministries, who is passionate about life as God intended. For feedback, prayers and testimonies write to spirytee@gmail.com
