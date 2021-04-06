Thursday, April 8, 2021
Zimbabwe Digital News

Zimbabwe Digital News

The Sunday Express: April 4. One Sunday At A Time

New month, new inspirations and new perspectives on Zimbabwe Digital Express.

 

This week The Sunday Express April 4 edition is packed as usual – to the rafters

1. Battleground Mozambique: SANDF deployment
2. Douglas Mwonzora weighs in on mystery ZNA ‘deployment’
3. Much expected from SADC
4. Its all about the offshore gas deposits
5. Time to create Zimbabwe stock DNA database
6. The eyes of the dead bull
7. Shot’left at Mupedzanhamo
8. Towards an inclusive Zimbabwe
9. ANC delegates at Chitepo School of Ideology
10. What a mauling at Stamford Bridge

Plus all your usual favourite Sunday features

Touch Tomorrow. One Sunday At A Time

 

