The Sunday Express: April11. SADC Flexes Muscles with Technical Deployment

This week – as usual – The Sunday Express – fresh off the digital press and onto your screen.

1. Success Is Do It Yourself: Your Own 100-day book, Online Course

2. SADC flexes some muscle and makes technical deployment

3. Zimbabwe Independence Week. 41 Years of Freedom

4. From the Zim diaspora, straight to the Zim economy

5. The Commonwealth, the Americans, the sanctions

6. Jihadists could be contained, if Africa was a central authority

7. Prince Phillip, a legacy of gaffes

8. We are being, because of the places that we pass through

9. Relationships

10. Development

11. Political Parties Finance

12. Plus all your favourite writers, analysts, commentators, and current affairs experts

Feedback, comments, suggestions. Share link at www.zimbabwedigitalexpress.com

[embeddoc url=”https://zimbabwedigitalexpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/The-Sunday-Express_April11-1.pdf” viewer=”google”]

Twitter:@realdigitalnews

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News



Zimbabwe Digital Express

Contact: (+27) 834767918

See News Differently

Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News

Twitter: @realdigitalnews