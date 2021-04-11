Monday, April 12, 2021
The Sunday Express: April11. SADC Flexes Muscles with Technical Deployment

This week – as usual – The Sunday Express – fresh off the digital press and onto your screen.

 

1. Success Is Do It Yourself: Your Own 100-day book, Online Course
2. SADC flexes some muscle and makes technical deployment
3. Zimbabwe Independence Week. 41 Years of Freedom
4. From the Zim diaspora, straight to the Zim economy
5. The Commonwealth, the Americans, the sanctions
6. Jihadists could be contained, if Africa was a central authority
7. Prince Phillip, a legacy of gaffes
8. We are being, because of the places that we pass through
9. Relationships
10. Development
11. Political Parties Finance
12. Plus all your favourite writers, analysts, commentators, and current affairs experts

 

Feedback, comments, suggestions. Share link at www.zimbabwedigitalexpress.com

 

[embeddoc url=”https://zimbabwedigitalexpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/The-Sunday-Express_April11-1.pdf” viewer=”google”]

 

 

Twitter:@realdigitalnews
Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News


Contact: (+27) 834767918
