41 years old this week, and growing. Zimbabwe marks Independence with series of events

Despite initial reports that Zimbabwe’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Mike Bimha would address the Zimbabwe @ 41 gala dinner at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre last night, it was rather Zanu-PF politburo member Dr Chris Mutsvangwa who made a surprise appearance in Kempton Park – but still delivered a glowing independence message saying that Zimbabwe is open for business.

While Zimbabwe officially holds its Independence Day today – Sunday – last night Ambassador Mutsvangwa told a high-powered guest list – which included Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa Ambassador Hamadziripi, Consul General Melody Chaurura and Zimbabwean business leaders in South Africa that Zimbabweans had distinguished themselves in the diaspora.

“Where else in Africa, or indeed throughout the world do you find such as highly skilled labour force? Our Zim diaspora is showing a global character. Zimbabweans are as convertible as the dollar, because we have got the skills. Now we are saying that Zimbabwe is ready to offer incentives to all our people in the diaspora. Our doors are open, and we are opening more doors. I heard the finance minister saying we will grow Zimbabwe’s GDP by 5%. I say that it is far more than that. I am taking about 15% growth on the GDP.”

Amb Mutsvangwa said that President Mnangagwa is about to make a ground-breaking announcement regarding a multi-billion dollar staeel plant that Zimbabwe will roll out this year. “We have ships that are docking at Beira and in Durban, carrying blast furnances for Zimbabwe. We are going to be a steel giant, perhaps number four in the world after China, the US, and Brazil,” he said.”

