41 years old this week, and growing. Zimbabwe marks Independence with series of events
The Sunday Express
Despite initial reports that Zimbabwe’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Mike Bimha would address the Zimbabwe @ 41 gala dinner at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre last night, it was rather Zanu-PF politburo member Dr Chris Mutsvangwa who made a surprise appearance in Kempton Park – but still delivered a glowing independence message saying that Zimbabwe is open for business.
While Zimbabwe officially holds its Independence Day today – Sunday – last night Ambassador Mutsvangwa told a high-powered guest list – which included Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa Ambassador Hamadziripi, Consul General Melody Chaurura and Zimbabwean business leaders in South Africa that Zimbabweans had distinguished themselves in the diaspora.
“Where else in Africa, or indeed throughout the world do you find such as highly skilled labour force? Our Zim diaspora is showing a global character. Zimbabweans are as convertible as the dollar, because we have got the skills. Now we are saying that Zimbabwe is ready to offer incentives to all our people in the diaspora. Our doors are open, and we are opening more doors. I heard the finance minister saying we will grow Zimbabwe’s GDP by 5%. I say that it is far more than that. I am taking about 15% growth on the GDP.”
Amb Mutsvangwa said that President Mnangagwa is about to make a ground-breaking announcement regarding a multi-billion dollar staeel plant that Zimbabwe will roll out this year. “We have ships that are docking at Beira and in Durban, carrying blast furnances for Zimbabwe. We are going to be a steel giant, perhaps number four in the world after China, the US, and Brazil,” he said.”
https://zimbabwedigitalexpress.com/2021/04/18/the-sunday-express-april-18-happy-independence-day-zimbabwe/
The Sunday Express
This week of April 18 2021 – is a special week in the history of Zimbabwe – it is Independence Day. We wish Zimbabwe a Happy Independence, and apart from great content in the Sunday Express this week, look out for the Zim@41 special supplement INSIDE: with the Theme: Growing our Economy Together for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society. Touch Tomorrow
- Freedom means different things to different Zimbabweans
- Heath Streak, and the bitcoin payments
- A great time to reflect on the Independence gains so far
- The untold truths about the art of book writing
- Thandie Newton Parker. Importance of identity
- Chance for a PPCP. All benefit, little loss
- The story of a nation with a plethora of resources
- How to wear a piece of art at a lobola ceremony
- Our shot a Russian nuclear technology
- Ngwenya shows football how to get to 100 PSL matches
Plus all your favourite Sunday favourites
One Sunday at a time. Touch Tomorrow
The Sunday Express: April 18: Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe
See News Differently
Twitter:@realdigitalnews
Facebook: Zimbabwe Digital News
Zimbabwe Digital News