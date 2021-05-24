Thursday, May 27, 2021
The Sunday Express May23: How South Africa commissioned its own Zim anti-sanctions report

Join the 100-day online book writing challenge, and add your name to the Sunday Express Hall of Fame.

Your story, your journey, your chapters

Classes now running

This week: Change your perspectives, change your reading habits, and experience the best in Zim-SA digital news media

 

1. How South Africa commissioned its own Zim anti-sanctions report
2. Rational Disputation is Zimbabwe’s only way forward
3. 100-day Sunday Express Online Book Writing Course: In full swing
4. Governance is simpler than we are made to believe”
5. Poverty versus Principle: Sold for a bowl of soup
6. Tragedy of the girl child forced into prostitution
7. Total sum of quantifying Zimbabwe’s infrastructure
8. Lessons from JK Rowlings ten book rejection
9. Bhekani Dube’s inaccuracy of common history
10: Plus all your usual Sunday features

All feedback welcome. Engage all the content, analysts, columnists, experts and newsmakers.

Formulate your own opinion, and see news differently, join the 100-day online book writing challenge, and add your name to the Sunday Express Hall of Fame

 

 

The Sunday Express May23: How South Africa commissioned its own Zim anti-sanctions report

 

 

Full newspaper:

Register for the Sunday Express 100-day online book writing course today, and receive a copy of Aubrey Mavhuli's Success Is Do It Yourself - absolutely free

The book is a day-to-day manual on how to add a new chapter to your new book - and personalised guidelines on how to publish your own story with The Sunday Express

Text 083 476 7918 today. See News Differently