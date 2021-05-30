The Sunday Express May30: Plenty to talk about. But Chelsea were the better team
1. So many talking points, but Chelsea were the better team
2. Great statue, now let’s bring back her skull as well
3. Tighter SA Covid-19 restrictions on the way
4. Are we doing enough to honour our heroes
5. Prototype farm comes with own weather station
6. How to unlock $10 billion for Zimbabwe’s infrastructure
7. Rogue journalists have no chance over Rational Disputation
8. Drive to revive the game of baseball in Zimbabwe
9. The 100-day online book writing course with Sunday Express: In full swing
10: News, opinion, analysis, perspectives, your voice, your news, your Digital Sunday Express
