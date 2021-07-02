Tuesday, July 6, 2021
The Sunday Express June27: Millions Roll In As Compensation For Zimbabwe’s Dispossessed Farmers

by Zim Digital Express
 2 min


The Sunday Express


This week, June 27, and here are the headlines

1. First millions come through to compensate farmers
2. How Zimbabwean runners conquered 2021 virtual Comrades Marathon
3. Countdown to Jit Television August launch
4. What Principal Machacha said to Chitepo School graduates
5. The best view of Chinhoyi Caves is at Mahuswa Leisure Centre
6. How to approach mental health assessments
7. Life of African footballers after Europe
8. Could mining be the torch that leads Zimbabwe
9. 100-day Digital Express book challenge
10.  Honey trap on the fiction pages

One Sunday at a time. See News Differently. Touch Tomorrow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

